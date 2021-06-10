Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $23.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 24,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,020. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,199,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 312.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

