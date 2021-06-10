Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

