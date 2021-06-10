Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
