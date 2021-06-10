Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HORIBA, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HORIBA in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

