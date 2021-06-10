Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.96.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.17. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

