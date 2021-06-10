Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,073 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 211,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.42. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

