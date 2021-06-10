Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $332.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,161,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.72. The company has a market cap of $942.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.