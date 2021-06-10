Jesse G. Singh Sells 25,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,715. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

