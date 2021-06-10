JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.83 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,602 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

