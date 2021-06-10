Jetcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,463.46 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $626,463.46 and approximately $794,697.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

