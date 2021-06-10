John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $143.37 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

