John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 62,489 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.

Shares of BFI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 310,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,241. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

