John Stephen West Sells 110,000 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 723,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,942. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

