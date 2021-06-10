Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The stock has a market cap of $440.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

