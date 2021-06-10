Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.11. 163,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The firm has a market cap of $440.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

