Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The stock has a market cap of $440.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

