Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 176,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

