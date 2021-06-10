Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00.

PTON stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.08. 5,907,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,091,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

