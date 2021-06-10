Jonathan Segal Sells 128,648 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.
- On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 1,507,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
