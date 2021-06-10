Jonathan Segal Sells 128,648 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 1,507,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.