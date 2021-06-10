Joshua L. Glover Sells 20,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NCNO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 299,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

