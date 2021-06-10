JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.95” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.95 ($29.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.11 ($28.36).

AXA stock opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.07.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

