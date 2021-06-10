JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.