JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 845 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 960.60 ($12.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,974.52.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

