JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCMWY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 6,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

