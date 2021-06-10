JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCMWY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 6,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
