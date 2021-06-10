Juggernaut Reaches One Day Volume of $2.28 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $43.85 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

