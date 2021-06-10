JulSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $908,835.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and $908,835.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

