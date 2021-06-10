Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.77

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 54666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

