Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 122,172 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,172 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

