Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 130,652 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 178.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.