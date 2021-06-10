Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 73,925 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 181.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $307.34 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $326.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

