Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 405,800 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 405,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Evergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,673,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

