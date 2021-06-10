Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 950,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 5.46% of Alexco Resource worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 42.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 98.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 57,974 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

