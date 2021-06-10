Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,002 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vipshop worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

