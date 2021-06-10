Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,425 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Avangrid worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

