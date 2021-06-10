Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1,794.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,173 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

