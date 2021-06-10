Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.02 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $436.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

