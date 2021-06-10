Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,796 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after buying an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.