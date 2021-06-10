Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.81 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.31% of Endeavour Silver worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

