Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Medpace worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medpace by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.