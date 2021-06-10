Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.06 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Terex worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock worth $8,048,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50. Terex Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

