Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.87 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $199.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

