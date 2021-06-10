Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.47 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Itron worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Itron by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Itron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

