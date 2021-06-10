Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.17 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

