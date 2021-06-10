Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.79 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,806 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $31,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 577.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

KL stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.