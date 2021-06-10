Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.03 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6,601.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,931 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $160.60 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

