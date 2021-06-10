Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.98% of Silvercorp Metals worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVM. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

