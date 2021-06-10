Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 168,904 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.