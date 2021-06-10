Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

