Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,316.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $845.86 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,247.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,461.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

