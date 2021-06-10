Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $26.29 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 573,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,287,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

