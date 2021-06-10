Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 138,695 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,198.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Universal Display worth $34,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $215.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.85. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

